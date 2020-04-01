UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DED Ajman Develops 8 New Digital Services

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:00 PM

DED Ajman develops 8 new digital services

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Department of Economic Development, DED, in Ajman has announced eight new digital services available on its website and smart application 24/7 to make it easier and convenient for customers under the exceptional circumstances prevailing in the world.

These services include the issuance of Commercial mobile Vehicle license, Instant License (Halan), Electronic Trading (E trader) License, Business Centre License, authentication of smart contracts for service agent and business companies, renewal for more than a year, temporary suspension license based on owner request (Freeze License), and cancellation based on the authority of Ajman DED (administrative cancellation).

The services were launched as part of DED’s efforts to shift to digital transformation and to diminish the number of visits to service centres and maintain the physical distance recommended by the WHO to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, on the other part.

Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of DED, said, "We urge all customers to avail of our services online and through our smart application and complete their services online throughout the year and particularly during this period, where the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced the cessation of receipt of customers in Tasheel Centres from today until further notice, as part of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to preserve public health."

For his part, Saud Sultan Al Shamri, Director of Commercial Registration Department, said, "We also provide the privilege to follow up transactions throughout their stages without the need for them to visit DED or service centres, and we welcome any customer inquiries or remarks through the DED official channels and via the Government Call Centre."

Related Topics

World Business Mobile UAE Ajman Visit Vehicle Saud All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS hold consultative stakeholder video conferenc ..

7 minutes ago

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

27 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

41 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

46 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.