DED Ajman develops 8 new digital services

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Department of Economic Development, DED, in Ajman has announced eight new digital services available on its website and smart application 24/7 to make it easier and convenient for customers under the exceptional circumstances prevailing in the world.

These services include the issuance of Commercial mobile Vehicle license, Instant License (Halan), Electronic Trading (E trader) License, Business Centre License, authentication of smart contracts for service agent and business companies, renewal for more than a year, temporary suspension license based on owner request (Freeze License), and cancellation based on the authority of Ajman DED (administrative cancellation).

The services were launched as part of DED’s efforts to shift to digital transformation and to diminish the number of visits to service centres and maintain the physical distance recommended by the WHO to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, on the other part.

Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of DED, said, "We urge all customers to avail of our services online and through our smart application and complete their services online throughout the year and particularly during this period, where the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced the cessation of receipt of customers in Tasheel Centres from today until further notice, as part of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to preserve public health."

For his part, Saud Sultan Al Shamri, Director of Commercial Registration Department, said, "We also provide the privilege to follow up transactions throughout their stages without the need for them to visit DED or service centres, and we welcome any customer inquiries or remarks through the DED official channels and via the Government Call Centre."