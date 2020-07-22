UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit cleaning materials

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) AED2 million worth of counterfeit cleaning materials of international brands were seized by Ajman’s Department of Economic Development, DED-Ajman, in a factory in Ajman’s industrial zone.

Hassan Ali Al Shehhi, Director of Anti-commercial Fraud Department, said, "The confiscation is part of the efforts of DED-Ajman’s Control and Consumer Protection Department to control markets and economic establishments and enhance commercial protection and consumer protection.

"

He said around 700 thousand filled and empty packs were seized together with manufacturing, filling and packing machines, following field investigations. The factory was fined and shut down and all legal proceedings were taken.

Al Shehhi explained that DED-Ajman spares no effort to combat commercial fraud and counterfeit goods through its regular inspection campaigns that aim to curb such practices which cause damage to investors and brand holders and pose risks to consumers as a result of the use of such products.

