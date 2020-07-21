DED signs an MoU with PCFC, DP World

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Ajman Department of Economic Development, DED-Ajman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, remotely with Port, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, PCFC, and DP World to benefit from the "World Logistic Passport" Project features.

The MoU enhances exports at the emirate’s level by providing exporters with project privileges, enables them to penetrate world markets and benefit from the best services in terms of transportation means and smart logistic services.

On the occasion, Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of DED-Ajman, said, "We are pleased to sign the MoU with PCFC and DP World to give the exporters in the emirate of Ajman the opportunity to expand their business through privileges provided by the World Logistic Passport Project, and facilitate the export process, which will make trade faster and easier especially in light of the use of technological solutions and logistic capabilities and measures, and enhances the development of the UAE’s economy in general and the emirate in particular."

Al Nuaimi stressed the DED’s endeavour to provide a competitive environment for export and investment in the emirate and make available all means to provide facilities and services necessary for investors to raise the emirate’s competitiveness and put it on the regional and international investment map.

He stressed that the World Logistic Passport supports the expansion of commercial ties globally and enhance partnerships with different world trade centres, supported by thoughts that help all achieve the highest potential benefit from the means available with the world’s fastest-growing economies, and thus the enhancement of business in the private sector and government entities that are members of the Passport.

Sultan Ahmed bin Saleem, Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of PCFC, said, "We are pleased to sign the MoU with DED-Ajman to enhance its capabilities and support its role in introducing and distributing its products in the middle East, Africa and South America through the benefit from the multiple huge hubs in Dubai provided by Logistic Passport Project, launched by PCFC’s Customs World."