Defence Affairs State Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the cooperation and between the UAE and Australia and ways to further develop them in all areas, especially in defence and the military fields.

Al Bowardi and Venamore also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with the delegation accompanying the Australian Ambassador.