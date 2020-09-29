UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Affairs State Minister, Australian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Defence Affairs State Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the cooperation and between the UAE and Australia and ways to further develop them in all areas, especially in defence and the military fields.

Al Bowardi and Venamore also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with the delegation accompanying the Australian Ambassador.

Related Topics

Australia UAE All

Recent Stories

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

17 minutes ago

Air Leak Found in Russian Segment of ISS - Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Donbas Ceasefire Will Be Used for Intensive Norman ..

2 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

AC inspects anti-dengue activities

2 minutes ago

Intelligentsia slams India's expressionistic desig ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.