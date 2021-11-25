Defence Brands To Showcase 'Made In UAE' At EDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) UAE Defence brands will make their mark on the global stage at the Egypt International Defence and Security Exhibition (EDEX) UAE Pavilion this year.

The exhibition will be held from 29th November to 2nd December, 2021, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre and is the largest event in the military industries sector for Egypt and the African continent, bringing together major local and international companies in defence and armament (land, sea and air).

The UAE’s participation comes as a gesture of brotherly solidarity and reflects its historical and strategic relationship with the Arab Republic of Egypt. The UAE national pavilion will showcase some 22 national defence and security companies. The pavilion size is about 1,600 square metres and is considered one of the largest at the exhibition.

The Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) leads the contingent of exhibitors with the support and sponsorship of its main partners Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun).

Matar Al Romaithi, Chairman of the EDCC, said, "EDEX is an important meeting place for participants from the weapons and defence industries around the world to exchange ideas and technological expertise. The EDCC is proud to lead our delegation of defence contractors and to help facilitate international dialogues between interested international parties and those within the UAE defence sector.

"

Six members of the EDCC who will be attending are Al Hamra, International Golden Group (IGG), Electro Optic Systems (EOS), Cable Corp, Atlas Telecom, Al Fattan Ship Industry and Etimad alongside Tawazun Technology and Innovation (TTI).

Importantly, EDEX provides the opportunity for UAE defence companies to display and promote products and solutions that bear the "Made in the UAE" brand. Alongside the EDCC, a larger contingent of 13 EDGE entities will also be joining the pavilion.

EDGE will be showcasing several cutting-edge and new to market products, services, and solutions in the areas of Autonomous Systems, Precision Munitions, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence, Naval Systems, Land Systems, MRO Services, and Training Services.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE Group, said, "EDGE is proud to be represented at EDEX in Cairo, together with the EDCC. We are spearheading the creation and manufacture of advanced technology solutions in the defence and civilian spheres and playing a pivotal role in driving economic growth and greater international security. We continue to push forward with our industry 4.0 agenda to help establish the UAE as a world-leading centre for future industries and promoting superior products and services for export globally."

In all, 22 defence entities will be joining EDCC and Nation Shield (The UAE’s specialised journal on military and strategic affairs).