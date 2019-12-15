Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Defence Minister

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, today received Munira Yousufzada, Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Defence, at the headquarters of the ministry in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their joint cooperation in the military and defence sectors, along with ways of further developing them.

They also exchanged their views on regional and international developments, along with several topics of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by senior officers and officials from the ministry, along with members of the delegation accompanying Yousufzada.