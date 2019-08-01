UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Under-Secretary Receives Brazilian Congressman

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:30 PM

Defence Under-Secretary receives Brazilian Congressman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received today Rep. Eduardo Bolsonaro, Federal Deputy for São Paulo at the Brazilian House of Representatives, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaheri welcomed the Brazilian congressman, praising the depth of relations between the UAE and Brazil.

The two sides discussed means to further advance ties between the two countries. Al Dhaheri and Bolsonaro also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Hafsa Abdullah Mohammed Sharif Al Olama, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil, Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, along with senior officials and representatives from the ministry, were also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Brazil From

Recent Stories

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

5 minutes ago

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

5 minutes ago

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom ..

5 minutes ago

Australia win toss and bat against England in 1st ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks open lower as US rate cut disappoi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.