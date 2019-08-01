Defence Under-Secretary receives Brazilian Congressman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received today Rep. Eduardo Bolsonaro, Federal Deputy for São Paulo at the Brazilian House of Representatives, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaheri welcomed the Brazilian congressman, praising the depth of relations between the UAE and Brazil.

The two sides discussed means to further advance ties between the two countries. Al Dhaheri and Bolsonaro also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Hafsa Abdullah Mohammed Sharif Al Olama, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil, Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, along with senior officials and representatives from the ministry, were also present at the meeting.