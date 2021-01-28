Deira Enrichment project wins "Mixed-Use Project of the Year Award" at Big Project Awards 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 28th January 2021 (WAM) - Ithra Dubai, the leading real estate developer wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, celebrated a monumental win on Tuesday night at the distinguished Big Project Awards ME 2020 where the Deira Enrichment Project received the "Mixed-use Project of the Year" award at the awards ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton JBR.

The Big Project middle East Awards of Excellence is the region's premier event dedicated to essential services providers in the construction industry, such as contractors, subcontractors, developers and solutions providers in the GCC and MENA region in recognition of their achievements. The awards branched into 26 categories under five main themes: construction, project, company, technology, HSE and energy and sustainability awards.

Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai, said, "Deira Enrichment Project showcased genius in concept, planning and construction. The project is shaping up to become a notable landmark of Dubai and an industry reference. We are proud to contribute to and be associated with Dubai's vision for excellence in all aspects of life."

Mixed-Use Development of the Year Award The Deira Enrichment Project claimed the Mixed-Use Development of the Year Award for its role in uplifting and modernizing one of Dubai’s longstanding residential districts and the emirate’s historic heart of commerce.

Built in two phases over eight years, the project will create residences for over 31,000 people as part of a master plan by Ithra Dubai to rejuvenate the Emirate’s oldest trading hub and maximize the area’s potential, all the while preserving its distinctive culture and character.

District 3 of Phase 1, known as Sherina Plaza, is the first to launch among the 20 Districts of the substantial mixed-use development. It consists of 350 residential 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units ranging from 861 to 2,680 square feet and one four-star hotel with 290 keys managed by Wyndham Hotels, 45 restaurants and retail units, and 116,589 square feet of office space. Ithra Dubai began hosting community events at Sherina Plaza starting November 19th, 2020 and running into January 2021, bringing the community together and breathing new life into the area while implementing all precautionary and safety measures. Recently, Adagio aparthotel has open in the Deira Enrichment Project in Afra Plaza (District 2) featuring 189 furnished apartments.

Since completion, the Sherina Plaza attracted considerable interest given its strategic location and comprehensive facilities. DEP announced record demand for the Sherina Plaza, almost leasing all vacant units in under four months.

Osha, Afra, Maryam and Hind Plazas of Phase 1 are on track for an imminent launch and will provide further facilities, lush green squares and ample parking spaces to the area. Maryam Plaza and Hind Plazas are dedicated to the Gold Souk Extension and will cater to the growing needs of gold traders and precious stone merchants.

DEP will generally allow residents and visitors an easier commute in and out of the area thanks to a central station fitted with public transportation services.