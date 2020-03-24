(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) DP World UAE Region announced that Deli Foods Peru has joined the Latin American, LATAM, Incubation Centre at Jafza One, the flagship commercial complex located at the heart of Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza.

The agreement was signed at Gulfood 2020, and marks Deli Foods as the first Latin American company to join the incubation centre, a leading initiative for international SME investors wanting to set up business in Jafza and explore regional markets.

DP World operates fully integrated maritime and logistics services in Peru, a container terminal at the Port of Callao, catering to customers across the entire supply chain. DP World Callao, like Jebel Ali Port with its technology-driven, cost-effective operations, high productivity and inter-regional trans-shipments, acts as a gateway for Peru’s imports and exports.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, said, "Cooperation between DP World UAE Region and Peru is based on a joint strategy focused on increasing connectivity, logistical integration and internationalisation of companies."

"For Latin American companies like Deli Foods, the choice of Jafza is simple and obvious: One Location, Multiple Markets. The benchmarks we set help us guide our incubator partners in doing business from Jafza. Our strategy of enabling smarter global trade in Peru is an optimum illustration of what we do at our flagship facilities in Dubai," he added.

The LATAM Incubation Centre, strategically located in Jafza One, offers the most advanced, cutting edge business facilities that enable companies to collaborate and achieve returns on their investments with fewer tax and other logistical hurdles.

Alvaro Silva Santisteban, Director - Trade, Tourism and Investment Office of Peru in the UAE, said, "The signing of this strategic deal is another milestone within our long- standing relationship with DP World UAE Region. Our objective now is to leverage all the advantages of the LATAM Incubation Centre, especially when considering our exports to the UAE in 2019 reached the US$1 billion barrier"

For his part, Bruno Quesada Carrasco, General Manager of Deli Foods Group FZCO, said, "Being part of the Latin American Incubation Centre will give Deli Foods a leading competitive edge in the regional markets. From Jafza One located close to Expo 2020, where Peru will have an outstanding participation, we plan to increase our opportunities for expansion. Having previously worked with DP World through its Peru operations, we are reassured about the high level of support services we can expect."

DP World operates a network of terminals in Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Suriname and Canada.