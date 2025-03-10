Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through its smart app

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Deliveroo announced its support to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare to those in need.

Through a dedicated page on the Deliveroo app, customers are invited to donate an amount of their choice to the campaign. The Deliveroo app, available on Google Play, Apple’s App Store and Huawei’s AppGallery, allows users to donate an amount of their choice starting from AED10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 and up to AED500. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to reinforce the values of generosity, solidarity, and humanitarian connection with people worldwide. It also promotes the concept of charitable endowments while fostering a community-wide movement.

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo middle East, highlighted that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects the UAE's deep respect for fathers. The campaign allows individuals to contribute to an endowment fund as a lasting act of charity in their fathers' Names, supporting those in need in underserved communities worldwide. These contributions will help provide sustainable healthcare, improve lives, and empower individuals to achieve a dignified existence.

Oraibi said, “Deliveroo's support for the Fathers’ Endowment campaign reflects our commitment to UAE's humanitarian initiatives and our desire to contribute to the success of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' Ramadan campaigns.

We encourage our community to join us in supporting this initiative widespread community involvement to help the campaign achieve quickly reach its objectives.”

Oraibi further noted that Deliveroo's participation underscores the company's belief in the importance of uniting efforts to spread the UAE's message of generosity and giving throughout the world.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures healthcare and empowerment for the less fortunate and underserved around the world, in an effort to improve their lives.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

