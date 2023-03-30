‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign through Smart App

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 30th March, 2023 (WAM) – Food delivery company Deliveroo has announced its participation in the "1 billion Meals Endowment" campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aims to provide sustainable food aid to underprivileged populations and implement programmes to combat hunger globally.

Deliveroo users can donate the value of meals in denominations of AED 10, AED 50, AED 100, AED 300, or AED 500 towards the campaign.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo middle East, stated that the company is proud to contribute to this impactful initiative, building on their existing CSR programme, "Full Life," which addresses food insecurity in ten countries.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign builds upon the success of previous food aid campaigns launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, starting in Ramadan of 2020 with "10 Million Meals." Donations are welcome through various channels, including the campaign website (www.1billionmeals.ae), a toll-free number (800 9999), bank transfers with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802), SMS to donate AED1 daily through a monthly subscription by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users, and the DubaiNow app.