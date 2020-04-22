Delivery app for consumer goods to launch in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Sharjah Asset Management, SAM, and Sharjah Cooperative Society have announced that they will create a digital platform and a smart application to help facilitate shopping operations and make delivery of items easier for the customers of Sharjah Cooperative Society.

This came as part of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed electronically by Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management Company, and Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative Society, along with and a number of directors of departments from both parties, present virtually.

Al Sayegh said that the services will be rolled out for the public in the second half of June 2021. As part of this effort, SAM will initially allocate 40 vehicles to deliver items for shoppers of Sharjah Cooperative Society. The delivery service will be available anywhere across Sharjah and could see a potential increase in number of delivery vehicles based on the demand.

He added that based on the agreement, customers will be assured fast and efficient delivery of goods complying with the highest standards of quality and safety. The application will be periodically updated with all the latest changes and developments.

The delivery service will be available to customers all week long from 8 am-12 am, he added.

Al Sayegh said that the application will be available on all Apple and Android stores to carry out, shopping, payment and request services from Sharjah Cooperative Society. Shoppers can also benefit from promotional offers and collect membership points via e-shopping.

In turn, Al Junaid said that the organisation seeks to reach out to as many residents as possible, the signing of which aligns with the directives of the prudent leadership represented by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.