UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delivery App For Consumer Goods To Launch In Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Delivery app for consumer goods to launch in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Sharjah Asset Management, SAM, and Sharjah Cooperative Society have announced that they will create a digital platform and a smart application to help facilitate shopping operations and make delivery of items easier for the customers of Sharjah Cooperative Society.

This came as part of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed electronically by Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management Company, and Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative Society, along with and a number of directors of departments from both parties, present virtually.

Al Sayegh said that the services will be rolled out for the public in the second half of June 2021. As part of this effort, SAM will initially allocate 40 vehicles to deliver items for shoppers of Sharjah Cooperative Society. The delivery service will be available anywhere across Sharjah and could see a potential increase in number of delivery vehicles based on the demand.

He added that based on the agreement, customers will be assured fast and efficient delivery of goods complying with the highest standards of quality and safety. The application will be periodically updated with all the latest changes and developments.

The delivery service will be available to customers all week long from 8 am-12 am, he added.

Al Sayegh said that the application will be available on all Apple and Android stores to carry out, shopping, payment and request services from Sharjah Cooperative Society. Shoppers can also benefit from promotional offers and collect membership points via e-shopping.

In turn, Al Junaid said that the organisation seeks to reach out to as many residents as possible, the signing of which aligns with the directives of the prudent leadership represented by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Related Topics

Company Sharjah Vehicles Salem June Apple National University All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces virtual sports even ..

6 minutes ago

Moin Akhtar: A legend of Pakistan’s Showbiz indu ..

7 minutes ago

Strengthening rupee to reduce inflation, loans: Mi ..

11 minutes ago

NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appe ..

12 minutes ago

UAE will be one of the first to bounce back post-c ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Holding Clinical Trials for 5 Medicines for ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.