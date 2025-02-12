Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capability building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, is the official Knowledge Partner of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 for the 11th consecutive year. On the opening day of the event, Deloitte released two reports focused on key pillars of government transformation and capability building.

"As governments navigate an increasingly digital and dynamic world, addressing digital sovereignty and workforce transformation is becoming more critical than ever before," Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte middle East, stated.

He added that through conversations and thought leadership presented at the WGS 2025, Deloitte aims to provide policymakers with insights that can help them harness emerging technologies and develop resilient, future-ready public sector capabilities.

The first report, titled "Sovereignty in AI and Cloud", explores the critical importance of digital sovereignty in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. With the world generating an estimated 149 zettabytes of data by the end of 2024, the report highlights how states and entities can address sovereignty-related challenges, including data protection, regulatory compliance, algorithmic transparency, and ethical AI standards.

The report also outlines the complexities of achieving AI and cloud sovereignty while balancing cost, scalability, and security concerns.

It provides insights on sovereign cloud solutions that ensure data remains within national borders, and which comply with local regulations.

The second report, "Driven by Skills: Unlocking the Potential of the Public-Sector Workforce in GCC", highlights shifting workforce dynamics in the region. Traditional job-based models are giving way to skills-based workforce development, enabling governments to create more agile, innovative, and future-ready public administration systems.

The report explores how GCC governments can overcome workforce challenges, enhance collaboration with the private sector, and implement global best practices to support their national visions against the backdrop of growing demand for agile public services.

Muhannad Tayem, Government and Public Services Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said, "As digital transformation accelerates, AI and cloud sovereignty are becoming critical issues for governments worldwide to address. At the same time, the public sector workforce must evolve to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing economy. Through these reports, Deloitte provides a roadmap for governments looking to strengthen their AI governance, protect national data assets, and develop a more resilient and skilled workforce."

