Denmark confirms formal participation and will highlight the country’s potential during Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) DUBAI, 11th May 2021 (WAM) – The Danish Government has confirmed its official participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, partnering the Danish Business Council at the six-month global gathering.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 received confirmation of the country’s participation from Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin, who has been appointed Commissioner General for Denmark at Expo 2020, at the end of last week’s International Participants Meeting (IPM) in Dubai.

The Denmark Pavilion will showcase the country’s export and investment potential alongside the strength of its relationship with the UAE, during a six-month global gathering that will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of visitors from across the planet.

With less than five months to go until the next World Expo opens its doors, businesses and organisations from across Denmark are being encouraged to take part in this unique opportunity to share with the world the best the country has to offer, as Expo 2020 commits to bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges. Close to 1,000 Danish SMEs are expected to participate.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, Director for European Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: "The need for nations from all corners of the world to unite with a common purpose to build a stronger, cleaner, safer planet has never been greater, and we are delighted to welcome the Danish Government on board, alongside our existing partners from the Danish Business Council. Our countries have a shared history, a love of culture and strong trade links, which Denmark will be able to showcase to the world, and their participation will enrich the experience of millions of visitors to Expo 2020."

After handing over Denmark’s official letter of participation, Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin said: "Denmark is thrilled to participate in Expo 2020, which seeks to redefine how the Expo concept can be used to bring together people, businesses and governments from more than 190 nations in a unique way to meet global challenges and harvest global opportunities. As the world economy slowly begins to reopen, Danish companies are keen to participate and share their expertise, innovations and vision with the world for a cleaner, safer, healthier future.

With its global outlook, and sitting at the crossroads between Africa, Asia and Europa, the UAE provides a perfect meeting place for the event."

Jens Lund, President of the Danish Business Council, said: "We are pleased to welcome the Danish Government and will be proud to represent Denmark in the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai – a crucial platform to boost the global economy as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic and an unmissable opportunity to show the world the many business opportunities our country has to offer. We are putting the finishing touches to our pavilion and look forward to working closely with our country to share the best of what Denmark has to offer with people from all corners of the planet when Expo opens on 1st October."

The Danish Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, features an 18-metre-tall observation tower. The pavilion superstructure is now complete and the full fit-out is expected to be completed by the end of July. It will host several high-profile Danish companies, including globally recognised mobility experts such as DSV and Maersk, alongside Rockwool and Ege.

Business will be a key part of Expo 2020, with a world-class business Calendar designed to open new markets and new opportunities, inspiring individuals and organisations to forge new partnerships and secure investments that will promote international cooperation and reinvigorate economies. This includes three Global Business Forums, as well as thematic business forums, country business briefings, panel sessions and networking opportunities.

For the first time in World Expo history, every participating nation will have its own pavilion, with countries clustered under Expo 2020’s three subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – areas seen as essential to building a better future for everyone.

The first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, inviting visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as they discover life-changing innovations that will have a meaningful, positive impact on both people and the planet.