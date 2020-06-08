UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Denmark Eases More Coronavirus Measures

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Denmark eases more coronavirus measures

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Denmark eased more coronavirus measures on Monday, including a move to lift the number of people allowed to gather from 10 to 50, amid progress in tackling the pandemic, German press agency, dpa, reported.

Indoor sports halls, gyms, training centres, swimming pools and similar venues were also allowed to reopen as part of the third phase in the country's easing of virus restrictions.

Training equipment will have to be disinfected after each user, and participants at yoga courses, for example, were advised to bring their own mats, according to Health Ministry guidelines.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democratic minority government agreed on the moves at the weekend with parties that support her government, as well as the main opposition parties.

Denmark has gradually reopened society after shutting its borders and closing down many institutions in March. Schools, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and retail stores have recently reopened.

The Scandinavian country had, as of Sunday recorded, 589 COVID-19-related deaths.

The government was also mulling exemptions to allow larger gatherings of up to 500 people, provided there were good means of physical-distancing - for instance at large football arenas used by clubs in the top flight Danish football league.

FC Copenhagen in the Danish Super League at the weekend said it hopes to host matches with more than 10,000 fans in attendance under a plan whereby the Parken Stadium would be divided into 21 blocks of 500 seats.

Related Topics

Football Sports German Progress Denmark March Sunday From Government Top Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

7 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

16 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

21 minutes ago

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for ..

49 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with small gains

26 seconds ago

Federal govt to add 1,000 oxygen beds at across co ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.