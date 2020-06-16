Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge paraglider users to commit to regulations

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Department of Civil Aviation and the Ras Al Khaimah Police urged paragliders to fully comply with relevant regulations to avoid risking the lives of beachgoers.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department, stressed that, as part of the cooperation between the department and Ras Al Khaimah Police, both sides decided to adopt a policy to prosecute and penalise paragliders who violate related laws.

He added that serious violations include not obtaining the required licences to use gliders, landing and taking off from non-designated areas, and landing close to beaches full of visitors, residents and tourists, causing panic among children, women and families.

He then highlighted the importance of paragliders following safety rules to protect themselves and everyone else.

Owners and users of gliders must obtain a flying licence and perform regular maintenance, Al Qasimi further added while warning them against incorrect practices that may risk their lives and endanger the public.