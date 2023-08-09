Department Of Community Development -Abu Dhabi Launches Second Edition Of 'Wyakom'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2023) The Department of Community Development-Abu Dhabi, has unveiled the second edition of "Wyakom" initiative, the digital platform that aims to foster civic engagement and involve the public in identifying innovative solutions to address challenges faced by seniors.

"Wyakom" marks the department's continued commitment to monitoring and addressing social issues through innovative methods. This edition of the platform focuses on addressing challenges in three key areas affecting seniors: Financial wellbeing, social wellbeing, and emotional wellbeing.

The Department revealed that the second edition of the initiative has expanded to all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to promote the involvement of community members in shaping solutions for a better future for the community. In its first edition, the initiative was limited to Khalifa City.

Three winning ideas will be honoured, and with the department planning to recognize and reward exceptional ideas through motivational incentives for outstanding contributors. Additionally, the platform will work in collaboration with relevant government, private, and third sector entities to pilot and implement proposed ideas into practical solutions, ensuring real-world impact.

"Wyakom " presents an opportunity for individuals within the community to suggest effective solutions for various societal challenges. The ultimate goal is to elevate the well-being and happiness of individuals, fostering a thriving society.

A committee of experts from the social sector will review and assess the ideas according to a set of criteria to ensure their relevance, feasibility, novelty, and impact.

Sheikha Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD emphasized the platform's significance as a vital tool for amplifying the community's voice. It provides a platform for innovative ideas that address societal challenges faced by different segments of society, with a particular focus on senior citizens.

Al Hosani emphasised that the well-being of senior citizens is always a priority within the fabric of families, stating that comprehensive solutions are essential to ensure their care and welfare. The platform, driven by digital technology, is an integral part of the department's robust efforts to explore and address social challenges, while devising effective solutions to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

"Wyakom" stands as a benchmark in gauging the community's pulse concerning social challenges and offers a platform to nurture community-driven innovative solutions. Aspiring changemakers keen to make a positive impact in Abu Dhabi can submit their contributions via the link https://wyakom.addcd.gov.ae, until September 24, 2023.

The platform promises to be a driving force in transforming ideas into tangible solutions, ultimately realising the department's vision of a dignified life for every member of society.