ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) Coinciding with the International Day of Families, Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development, announced setting up of a project on the strategy on a family’s quality of life in compliance with the department's values of building a cohesive family which is the basis of a tolerant, accepting community.

Al Mulla said, "We are pleased to announce the start of this project which represents a major aspect of our priorities this year, considering its importance to studying and analysing the current and future social challenges that affect the family’s quality of life and stability, along with the challenges derived from questionnaires on a family study, the quality of life, and life during the coronavirus pandemic. The strategy will be used to examine and review current policies and laws and suggest programmes to support and enhance the family’s quality of life and all its elements."

Al Mulla stressed, "With regard to the project, indicators were analysed regarding the increase in divorce cases, retreat from marriage, and challenges related to the balance between work and family life, with the focus on the importance of promoting a youth’s participation and enforcing the role of senior citizens in the community.

They will be applied through a set of programmes and initiatives after being studied and recommended in the new strategy."

The Executive Director of the Community Development Sector added, "The strategy will focus in its initial stages on studying the challenges related to the current situation with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and developing initiatives that contribute to ensuring the quality of life for families, the youth, and senior citizens. These are based on the data from the results which have been studied and analysed, with the help of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD, studies and in cooperation with experts from the Oxford Centre for Quality of Life, the United Arab Emirates University, the Youth Policy Lab in Germany, and the Laboratory for Ageing Research in Australia. Such cooperation aims to develop the strategy by introducing initiatives and sustainable programmes that contribute to meeting current and future challenges to families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."