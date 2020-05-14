Department of Community Development calls on citizens and residents to unite in prayer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The Department of Community Development, DCD, in Abu Dhabi has called on all citizens and residents to fast and pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May.

The Department issued a circular to all houses of worship and ethnicities participating in the event, which has been organised to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and sports Sector at the DCD, confirmed that as part of the initiative launched by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, citizens and residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were all called for religious unity to pray in response to this global pandemic.

He stated that the initiative stems from the belief that appealing to the God is the route to salvation. "We call on every individual, regardless of their religion, beliefs or sect, to pray to God to help us through this ordeal, to guide the scientists to find a cure, and to save the world from the pandemic’s consequences on health, economies, and humanity," he added.

Al Dhaheri also noted that the DCD is coordinating and communicating with houses of worship and ethnic groups in Abu Dhabi, and is keen on participating in this event in the name of tolerance that represents peaceful coexistence and care from the UAE to the entire world.

"Our beliefs may be different but our ultimate and main goal remains the same: a safe, healthy world and peace for all," he said.

Al Dhaheri then clarified that, as part of promoting the event, the DCD has coordinated with Abu Dhabi Media to produce content that supports Pray for Humanity, including broadcasts engaging different houses of worship in Abu Dhabi and segments of prayers in different languages.

He also praised the great efforts being made by the leaders of non-Muslim houses of worship through their active participation in events and initiatives.