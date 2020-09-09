Department of Community Development checks up on gas leak accident victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, a delegation from the Department of Community Development visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital to check on the injured in the accident that occurred last week on Sheikh Street Rashid bin Saeed in Abu Dhabi due to a gas leak in a restaurant.

His Highness had directed the department to follow up the conditions of the injured, meet their needs, and provide all kinds of support, wishing them a speedy recovery. The delegation included Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department, and Salama Ajlan Al Amimi, Director General of Ma’an, accompanied by a number of officials.

During his visit to the injured and their families, Al Khaili affirmed that the wise leadership is keen to provide all the necessary support, to highlight their role in advancing community development and guarantee quality life for the community of Abu Dhabi, wishing them a speedy recovery and good health and wellness.

The department is keen to provide a dignified life for all members of the community, including citizens and residents of all segments, nationalities and cultures, to improve the quality of their life and provide a decent standard of living for all.

His Excellency added, in cooperation with the specialized authorities, the Department and Ma’an communicated and reached out to all those who were affected by accident to provide them with the necessary support according to their needs. The social sector in Abu Dhabi is working to provide means of a dignified life, in addition to laying solid foundations that enhance community cohesion and community participation, which contributes to forming a tolerant and nurturing community.