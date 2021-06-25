Department of Community Development highlights parents’ role in drugs prevention

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) has said that it will intensify efforts to combat drugs through collaborations with the civic sector, calling it a key priority for the entity.

The message was conveyed on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed on 26th June each year. This year’s theme is "Committed to our Homeland. Drugs are a Crime".

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the DCD, reached out to the community for support in fighting against the scourge, saying that "adolescence is a critical time for preventing drug addiction".

She highlighted the critical role parents could play in preventing substance abuse among youth, urging them to pay adequate attention to their children and help them deal with strong feelings, emotions, stress; monitor them on social media and other matters, and educate them about the danger of drugs.

Al Mulla said that DCD conducts studies and run surveys and works to enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi through identifying and addressing the needs and aspirations of community members.

She also appreciated the government and individual institutions in the country that have adopted various initiatives to spreading awareness on the consequences of substance abuse and how to prevent or avoid addiction. She also praised the proactive role of the police in combating drugs and drug trafficking through unique methods that ensure the utmost security and safety of the community.

DCD in partnership with relevant government and private entities supports these efforts and identifies appropriate ways to deal with cases of addiction, such as hospitalisation and rehabilitation.