Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) In line with the Year of Community and as part of its ongoing efforts to foster social cohesion and coexistence, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) organised a collective Iftar at the Abrahamic Family House.

The event was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department; along with several executive directors, officials, and representatives of various religions. The gathering embodied the values of tolerance and fraternity that define Abu Dhabi.

Hosting the Iftar at the Abrahamic Family House reaffirms the Emirate’s steadfast commitment to building a cohesive society that embraces cultural and religious diversity. This architectural landmark serves as a global symbol of human coexistence and reflects the wise leadership’s vision of fostering dialogue and tolerance among all people.

The Department of Community Development emphasised that the collective Iftar is part of a series of annual gatherings designed to highlight the importance of engaging with religious leaders from different faiths. These meetings reinforce the crucial role of faith leaders in strengthening bonds between communities, promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence, and deepening the foundations of mutual respect across various religions and cultures—ultimately contributing to a harmonious and unified society.

Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, stated that the annual collective Iftar serves as an important opportunity to reflect the core values of tolerance and coexistence upon which Abu Dhabi’s society is built. Such gatherings reaffirm the significance of fostering human connections across all segments of society, supporting dialogue and mutual understanding to achieve a more cohesive and inclusive community.

He also emphasised the vital role of religious leaders in society, noting that they help raise awareness within their communities, promote shared human values, and actively participate in social events and volunteering initiatives. Their involvement underscores a strong sense of belonging and commitment to fostering social cohesion.

At the conclusion of the event, religious leaders expressed their appreciation for such gatherings, recognising them as a valuable opportunity to reinforce shared human values and build strong partnerships among diverse social entities. These efforts support the Department’s strategic objectives and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision as a global city that embraces diversity and celebrates tolerance and peaceful coexistence.