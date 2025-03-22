Department Of Community Development Hosts Iftar At Abrahamic Family House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) In line with the Year of Community and as part of its ongoing efforts to foster social cohesion and coexistence, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) organised a collective Iftar at the Abrahamic Family House.
The event was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department; along with several executive directors, officials, and representatives of various religions. The gathering embodied the values of tolerance and fraternity that define Abu Dhabi.
Hosting the Iftar at the Abrahamic Family House reaffirms the Emirate’s steadfast commitment to building a cohesive society that embraces cultural and religious diversity. This architectural landmark serves as a global symbol of human coexistence and reflects the wise leadership’s vision of fostering dialogue and tolerance among all people.
The Department of Community Development emphasised that the collective Iftar is part of a series of annual gatherings designed to highlight the importance of engaging with religious leaders from different faiths. These meetings reinforce the crucial role of faith leaders in strengthening bonds between communities, promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence, and deepening the foundations of mutual respect across various religions and cultures—ultimately contributing to a harmonious and unified society.
Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, stated that the annual collective Iftar serves as an important opportunity to reflect the core values of tolerance and coexistence upon which Abu Dhabi’s society is built. Such gatherings reaffirm the significance of fostering human connections across all segments of society, supporting dialogue and mutual understanding to achieve a more cohesive and inclusive community.
He also emphasised the vital role of religious leaders in society, noting that they help raise awareness within their communities, promote shared human values, and actively participate in social events and volunteering initiatives. Their involvement underscores a strong sense of belonging and commitment to fostering social cohesion.
At the conclusion of the event, religious leaders expressed their appreciation for such gatherings, recognising them as a valuable opportunity to reinforce shared human values and build strong partnerships among diverse social entities. These efforts support the Department’s strategic objectives and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision as a global city that embraces diversity and celebrates tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
Recent Stories
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House2 minutes ago
-
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development32 minutes ago
-
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination1 hour ago
-
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 20251 hour ago
-
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states2 hours ago
-
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak2 hours ago
-
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs2 hours ago
-
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation3 hours ago
-
Heathrow Airport resumes full operations following major fire4 hours ago
-
Glacier area in China shrinks 26% over past 60 years5 hours ago
-
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign5 hours ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure sustained leadership ..6 hours ago