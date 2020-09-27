UrduPoint.com
Department Of Community Development Launches Universal Access In Times Of Pandemic Survey

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, DCD, announced the launch of the "Universal Access in Times of Pandemic Survey," to gather insights on the local response to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the lives of people of determination and the elderly.

The study was created by World Enabled, in collaboration with the World Bank, for local government representatives, people of determination, civil society, organisations working with people of determination and service providers. It also covers the themes of non-discrimination, accessibility, participation, inclusive programmes and policies, capacity building, data for development and trust in institutions.

Regarding the survey, Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the DCD, said, "The purpose of launching the survey is to accurately identify the impact of the pandemic on the lives of people of determination, their families and older people, as well as the readiness of existing procedures, measures, programmes and policies to meet their needs in times of crises, enabling the establishment of an inclusive and comprehensive social protection scheme in Abu Dhabi, that is in line with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination.

"Based on the role of the department, as a regulator of the social sector in Abu Dhabi, we are keen to develop public social policies based on data and evidence, and according to the best international practices, while considering local context and culture. Therefore, we launched this questionnaire, in cooperation with World Enabled, to obtain accurate and comprehensive data regarding people of determination and the elderly in times of pandemic, which will help shape our efforts into an inclusive emergency and preparedness policy," Al Mulla added.

"With the current pandemic and global changes, new challenges have surfaced that led us to reconsider our lifestyles and find ways of promoting innovation, to overcome the consequences of the crisis, ensure the security and prosperity of the community, and improve living standards and quality of life. It is, therefore, important to have a scheme that enables the participation of all segments of society, including people of determination and older people," Al Mulla said.

The department ensures the full confidentiality and anonymity of all participants in the survey, which will help the department and other government authorities take the necessary precautionary measures to enhance the safety and well-being of the community.

