Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has launched the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion as part of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination roadmap.

The award aims to recognise the exceptional efforts of public, private and third-sector entities in empowering People of Determination.

The prestigious recognition celebrates entities that provide inclusive services across key sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation and mobility, tourism and culture. These services foster enabling environments that enhance accessibility to community services and facilitate inclusive employment, including the seamless integration of People of Determination into the labour market across key sectors and their active participation in the nation’s economic development.

The award is structured around three key pillars encompassing ten categories. The first pillar, Inclusive Services, focuses on enhancing the quality of life for People of Determination by delivering innovative and exceptional services in areas such as healthcare, education, tourism and recreation, and transportation and mobility. The second pillar, Accessibility, recognises the efforts of public and private sector entities in prioritising ease of access to physical and digital environments, including facilities, services and information for People of Determination. The third pillar, Inclusive Employment, promotes the integration of People of Determination into the workforce by encouraging public and private sector entities to provide inclusive workplaces that accommodate their abilities and aspirations.

Moreover, the award aims to achieve significant socioeconomic and strategic outcomes by increasing the representation of People of Determination in the national workforce and enhancing their participation in economic development across more than 80 public and private entities. It also seeks to facilitate approximately 500 inclusive services in six key industries: healthcare, education, tourism, recreation, transportation and mobility.

Furthermore, the initiative aims to empower more than 600 entities across the public, private and third sector, which includes non-governmental and non-profit-making organizations, to become fully accessible, both physically and digitally, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in inclusive development.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, highlighted the award’s importance, stating, "The Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion is an integral component of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, which has achieved remarkable milestones over the past four years by empowering People of Determination to actively contribute to the nation’s comprehensive development across all sectors."

He added, "This award reflects the UAE’s visionary leadership in creating a society where People of Determination are provided equal opportunities across all rights and services. Promoting inclusivity across public and private sectors is key to enable this essential community segment to achieve their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s comprehensive development goals."

Dr. Laila Al-Hayas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development, said, "The award underscores the collective commitment of Abu Dhabi’s public, private, and third sectors to improving the quality of life for People of Determination through these inclusive services and initiatives. These unified efforts continue to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global city in providing a supportive, inclusive environment that empowers People of Determination to achieve their aspirations and actively contribute to society."

She added, "The award will continue to honour entities excelling in providing inclusive services for People of Determination across key sectors and essential community services, with the aim to create a cohesive society that supports all members of People of Determination, encourage their active participation and contribution to economic life and ensure alignment with the UAE’s development goals."