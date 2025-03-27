Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Community Development (DCD) - Abu Dhabi, has launched the Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative in collaboration with the Volunteers.ae platform. This initiative is designed to enhance the efficiency of the volunteer journey in Abu Dhabi, encourage individuals to engage in volunteer work, and foster a culture of volunteerism.

The initiative significantly reduces the time required for an individual to register on Volunteers.ae from 8 minutes to only 60 seconds. This enhancement aligns with the joint commitment of DCD and Volunteers.ae to enrich the volunteer experience in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Government’s Effortless Customer Experience programme. Additionally, it promotes community contribution as a meaningful way to give back to society and the nation.

Fatema Al Hosani, Licensing Acting Division Manager and Licensing of Third Sector and Place of Worship Section Head, Department of Community Development, said: "The Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience for volunteers while encouraging more individuals to participate in volunteer activities. This initiative aligns with government efforts to simplify services, ultimately attracting more volunteers, strengthening social bonds, and making volunteerism a core aspect of Abu Dhabi’s community life."

Al Hosani further explained that the initiative aims to streamline the volunteer journey, safeguard volunteers’ rights, and document their contributions and volunteer hours, reinforcing the DCD’s vision of achieving a higher quality of life and sustainable social cohesion.

Al Hosani said: "Volunteering is more than just a social contribution; it is a fundamental part of national identity and a key driver in strengthening social structures, fostering the growth of the social sector, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in volunteerism both locally and internationally.

"At the Department of Community Development, we believe that societal excellence is achieved through ongoing efforts to enhance and improve services. This is in line with our government’s vision to prioritise human wellbeing and elevate quality of life."

Hussain Al Balushi, Project Manager at Volunteers.ae, said: “Volunteers are a national asset and key contributors to sustainable economic and social development. Volunteering is one of the most noble acts an individual can undertake to others. We are proud to collaborate with the Department of Community Development to provide an outstanding and convenient volunteer experience through the Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative. This initiative is a significant step towards establishing a leading volunteer ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to witnessing increased volunteer participation across various volunteer opportunities in the emirate, enabling volunteers to make a lasting impact on different segments of society."

The initiative facilitates participation in volunteer opportunities across Abu Dhabi and aims to position the emirate as a regional and global leader in volunteerism by fostering an efficient and effective volunteer environment and embedding a culture of volunteerism among all community members. It also aligns with the digital transformation strategy by enhancing integration between relevant entities.

This initiative underscores the DCD’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and streamlining the volunteer journey, ultimately making volunteerism an integral part of everyday life for all members of the community.