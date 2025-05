Department of Community Development shares findings from 5th Quality of Life Survey

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as one of the world’s top cities in quality of life, safety, and happiness, according to the findings of the fifth Quality of Life Survey conducted in 2024 by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD).

The survey results revealed that 93.6 per cent of residents felt safe walking alone at night, reflecting the emirate’s continued recognition as the world’s safest city in 2025 according to global indicators. The Happiness indicator also recorded an increase, reaching 7.74 out of 10, compared to 7.63 in the third cycle.

More than 100,000 individuals from 190 different nationalities participated in the survey, which covered 14 key social wellbeing indicators: housing, job opportunities and revenue, family income and wealth, work-life balance, health, education and skills, personal security and safety, social relations, civic participation and governance, environmental quality, social and cultural cohesion, social and community service, quality of life, digital happiness, and wellbeing.

The survey results showed that 75.6 per cent of residents have a strong social support network, emphasising the importance of social cohesion during the UAE Year of Community. Employment rates in Abu Dhabi exceeded the OECD average, reinforcing the emirate’s global appeal for talent and economic opportunities. The volunteering participation rate reached 34.3 per cent, reflecting a strong community spirit among residents.

Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD, affirmed that the results reflect the emirate's strategic efforts to enhance quality of life. The Quality of Life Survey demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative policies that place individual wellbeing at the forefront of its priorities.

Alhosani noted that joint efforts across various sectors have contributed to creating a secure and sustainable environment in which residents feel stable and thrive.

She added that high safety levels, increased happiness, and longer life expectancy are all indicators of the success of Abu Dhabi’s governmental policies and plans in promoting social, health, and economic development.

Alhosani said, “During the Year of Community, we continue to shape policies and develop programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all community members and fulfilling their aspirations. Recently, we witnessed the opening of the Nabdh Al Falah Community hub, which serves as a tangible example of transforming the Voice of the Community into reality. In collaboration with all our partners, we are working to make it an integrated platform offering activities, programmes, and events that target all segments of society.”

With Abu Dhabi’s continued digital transformation, the survey also revealed a rise in digital wellbeing, with residents enjoying easy and efficient access to digital services. However, the findings also pointed to growing concerns about the psychological effects of technology, highlighting the need for balanced policies that support mental health and social interaction in the digital age.

In terms of work-life balance, the results showed that working hours remain higher than the OECD average, underscoring the need for strategies that better support personal and professional life balance to sustain quality of life in the community.

The Department of Community Development relies on the results of the Quality of Life Survey as a fundamental tool for developing social and economic policies, ensuring the creation of a balanced and sustainable community environment. Through collaboration with various stakeholders, the department aims to enhance sustainable livelihoods and promote social cohesion, ensuring a prosperous future for all residents of Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Community Development encouraged all community members to participate in the sixth cycle of the Quality of Life Survey and to share their aspirations and challenges across all aspects of life.