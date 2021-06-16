Department of Community Development Under-Secretary meets beneficiaries of Abu Dhabi Social Support Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Department of Community Development, visited the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, where he met with the beneficiaries of the social support programme that aims to support low-income national families in the emirate.

The visit comes as part of the Leaders in the Field initiative, which seeks to bolster communication between leaders and beneficiaries of the services being provided by various entities in Abu Dhabi.

Al Dhaheri explained that field visits alongside meeting the beneficiaries and listening to their feedback and comments are an opportunity towards unifying joint efforts in the social sector, which aim to develop and improve working processes to suit the needs of the individual. This, in turn, will greatly contribute to the development of methodologies, services, and joint plans that serve to enhance the vision of the department towards providing a decent life for all members of society.

During the visit, he met with a number of beneficiaries. Their requests, which were previously submitted to the authority, were viewed alongside their level of compliance with the authority's conditions. Comments and feedback were provided by the beneficiaries to develop and enhance the service. Some requests were expedited in line with the basic requirements of the Social Support Programme.

At the end of the visit, Hamad Al Dhaheri praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority in enhancing the quality of life in the emirate. This only confirms that the entities affiliated with the Department of Community Development work side by side to implement plans and achieve goals that aim to support members of society in general, and national families in particular.

The beneficiaries also thanked the officials for making this visit and listening to their observations and opinions to achieve the desired goals. They also expressed their gratitude and satisfaction regarding the services provided by the Department of Community Development and the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority in their endeavour to provide a decent life for UAE citizens, alongside job opportunities that will enable these citizens to become financially stable, and thus, achieving well-being for all members of society.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Programme has basic criteria and conditions. The applicant must be a UAE citizen, holder of an Abu Dhabi family book, and a resident there. Applying families must have a total family income that is below the family support line and the family’s wealth is less than 6 times the eligibility line. The programme aims to stabilize the livelihoods and ensure the financial independence of the national families benefiting from the support. It also hopes to meet these families' basic needs by providing them with financial support and empowering their able members to work through training them. The training will be carried out in cooperation with strategic partners to help these able members get job opportunities that are in line with their qualifications and abilities to provide them with a decent life.