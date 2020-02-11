Department of Community signs global compact 'Cities4All' to make cities more accessible for 'People of Determination'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, DCD, signed on Monday the Global Compact on Inclusive & Accessible Cities "Cities4All (C4All)" during the World Urban Forum Stakeholders Roundtable on Persons with Disabilities.

DCD signed the compact with the Mayor’s offices of Barcelona and Helsinki, the International Union of Architects, Special Olympics Saudi Arabia, along with local civil society organisations such as Accessible AD and Services for Educational Development, Research and Awareness for Inclusion, SEDRA.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, stressed that signing this compact is a step towards motivating cities to become more inclusive and accessible for People of Determination by focusing on the following key principles; non-discrimination, accessibility, participation, inclusive policies, capacity building, and data for development.

Al Khaili pointed out that DCD, and in line with its role to regulate, empower, and monitor the Social and Community Development Sector in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, and enabling entities to provide Abu Dhabi with quality, effective, and accessible care and services; will achieve a dignified life for everyone who calls Abu Dhabi Home.

He added that the new initiative of phase one of the People of Determination Database in Abu Dhabi which was launched by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination recently, falls in line with the attention afforded to People of Determination by the country's wise leadership.

This initiative will empower and integrate them into the community.

During the first panel of the roundtable meetings, Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Advisor to the Chairman at DCD, discussed the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government to ensure providing a sustainable, supportive and inclusive environment for People of Determination, by removing all barriers and obstacles in their way, and granting them all their rights through drawing up inclusive policies and legislation, as well as investing in innovative and equitable programs that empower people of determination.

Al Mulla stated that the DCD seeks to fulfil all the needs and aspirations of People of Determination by empowering them in various aspects of life. She also highlighted on the importance of economically empowering those able to work from this segment which comes as part of the department’s firm belief in the ability of people of determination to achieve excellence and success in various fields. She finally affirmed that the Department is actively collaborating with all government departments and entities in Abu Dhabi to empower and integrate People of Determination through the National Policy to empower them.

The signing ceremony gathers commitments of global leaders to building inclusive and accessible cities for persons with disabilities and older persons. This event unites leaders in human rights, international development, smart cities, as well as in urban planning, policy, and design. Founding cities of this compact include Berlin, New York, Chicago, São Paulo, Rio, and Amman among others.