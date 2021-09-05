Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces Incentive Scheme for Tour Guides

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Licensed tour guides in Abu Dhabi are being encouraged to explore the emirate’s unique culture and experiences through a new incentive scheme launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The ‘Tour Guide Incentive Scheme’ is part of the Emirati Touchpoint Strategy, which aims to give visitors more opportunities to delve deeper into Emirati culture, heritage and themes, and meet Abu Dhabi’s people throughout their visits to the UAE capital.

Featuring a range of offers, discounts and other value deals, the initiative aims to spark creativity among licensed tour guides, encouraging them to find out more about destinations, while developing dynamic and engaging experiences across the emirate for future visitors.

The offers will be redeemable at different types of attractions, including 25 participating hotels, which are offering tour guides discounts on facilities, such as gyms, spas, access to pools and beaches, F&B, and room rates.

Also included in the scheme are offers for venues, such as museums and cultural institutions, as well as leisure attractions such as the Yas Island theme parks, where guides will receive free entry when escorting groups, as well as discounted tickets for guides and their families when visiting in a personal capacity.

"As Abu Dhabi starts to safely welcome international tourists again, we want to ensure that these visitors have amazing and unique experiences, and inspiring our tour guides is a vital part of this goal," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing for DCT Abu Dhabi. "This incentive scheme acts as a brilliant support initiative for our tourist guides, to help them promote the diverse range of offerings available in our emirate. Visitors will thus have a special opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi authentically, covering the iconic destinations within the emirate, as well as its people and culture.

"We are excited about this initiative and hope that it inspires more Abu Dhabi residents to become official tour guides for our destination," he added.

Abu Dhabi currently has about 1,122 licensed tour guides, all of whom are eligible to be part of this scheme to support the promotion of the tourism industry.

Experienced, knowledgeable tour guides are indispensable to the tourism industry in Abu Dhabi. As the first point of contact for visitors, the guides share not only in-depth knowledge of the destination, but also lived-in experiences, enthusiasm, and a love for their home.