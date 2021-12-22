UrduPoint.com

Department Of Culture And Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Lithuanian Embassy Sign MoU

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:45 PM

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Lithuanian Embassy sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Embassy of Lithuania to strengthen cultural cooperation through joint programmes and initiatives.

DCT Abu Dhabi hosted a delegation from the Lithuanian Embassy to celebrate 30 years of strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Lithuania, and to discuss ways to develop cooperation across several cultural fields.

Saeed Al Fazari, Executive Director for Support Services Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, and Shaikha Mohamed Almehairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, welcomed the Lithuanian delegation, which included Jurate Ramoskiene, Charge D’affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania, and Prof. Dr.

Renaldas Gudauskas, Director-General of the National Library.

The delegation toured the public library at Qasr Al Hosn and the Children’s Library at the Cultural Foundation, and were briefed on the books, manuscripts and services on offer.

They were also informed about the cultural and reading programmes, initiatives and events that are available to all sections of the community.

During the tour, the Lithuanian representatives expressed their delight in learning about various cultural activities organised by DCT Abu Dhabi, and praised its efforts in instilling the culture of reading across various sections of society.

A collection of books about several aspects of Emirati culture and heritage, including Emirati art and falconry, were presented to the delegation by DCT Abu Dhabi’s team.

