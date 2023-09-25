Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi concludes its debut at Jeonju International Sori Festival

Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has concluded its debut at South Korea’s Jeonju International Sori Festival, through a live performance and a musicians’ exchange programme.

The participation at the country’s premier platform for traditional and world music, which took place last week from 15-24 September, aligns with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to promoting music as a force for cultural exchange, creativity, and economic development while showcasing Emirati and regional music to the world.

Top musicians from Bait Al Oud, an institute dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional Arabic music, and Berklee Abu Dhabi, the first outpost of Berklee College of Music in the middle East, came together in an ensemble titled TAWASL (meaning connection in Arabic) led by Violinist Yarub Smarait.

TAWASL performed a programme curated by oud legend and Bait Al Oud Artistic Director, Naseer Shamma and Berklee Abu Dhabi’s Artistic Director, the leading singer Mayssa Karaa.

Supporting prominent artists in global music festivals as well as hosting international music events is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission for the emirate, which in 2021 was designated as the ‘City of Music’ by the UNESCO Creative City Network.

Today, Abu Dhabi is home to an innovative and growing music scene.

Additionally, a cultural exchange programme took place, featuring a concert and workshops by Abu Dhabi artists in Jeonju during the festival, and in return performances by Korean visiting artists to take place in Abu Dhabi later this year.

The Korean artists’ visit to Abu Dhabi includes a concert by musical artist Duo Bud in November and a traditional Korean music performance featuring Pansori Artist Jang Seo-Yoon.

Out of the 11 countries that took part in the Jeonju International Sori Festival this year, DCT Abu Dhabi, representing the UAE, was the sole participant from the Middle East.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Culture is at the heart of all we do, and our participation in the Jeonju International Sori Festival reflects our commitment to fostering creativity and cultural exchange.

This festival presents valuable opportunities for our artists to collaborate with their peers from around the world, and to showcase the best of our music culture to a global audience.”

“Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its status as a City of Music through global collaborations led by prestigious institutions like Berklee Abu Dhabi and Bait Al Oud.

Through our participation, our aim was to promote inclusivity, respect, and appreciation for the different musical traditions and genres involved,” he added.

The musical synergy created by Berklee Abu Dhabi and Bait al Oud with TAWASL blends contemporary music with traditional Arabic music, demonstrating how different genres can be harmoniously combined to create unique and innovative melodies.

Guided by DCT Abu Dhabi, the participation in South Korea reflects Bait Al Oud and Berklee Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to nurture talent, foster cultural exchange, and enrich the emirate’s position as a global hub for musical creativity.