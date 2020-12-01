UrduPoint.com
Department Of Culture And Tourism - Abu Dhabi Celebrates UAE National Day With Streaming Of Open-air Concerts

Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:15 PM

Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi celebrates UAE National Day with streaming of open-air concerts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) To celebrate the United Arab Emirates’ 49th National Day, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, will livestream two open-air concerts from Al Ain’s Al Jahili Fort, as part of its ‘Sounds of the UAE’ project. Taking place on 2 and 3 December at 8pm, the concerts aim to showcase the unique and vibrant spirit of the Emirates’ musical heritage and renew its presence in the community.

Reflecting DCT Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to celebrating national heritage and supporting Emirati and UAE-based talent, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the concerts boast a star-studded line-up of artists making their return to the stage. Inspired by the UAE’s rich musical traditions, performances will feature talent including Faisal Al Saari and Faisal Al Jasim, as well as emerging artists Tariq Al Menhali and Ahmed Al Hosani, while Bait Al Oud musicians will present an innovative programme of Emirati music. Audiences will once again enjoy the buzz and open-air ambiance of a live concert, from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

"Following a long nine months without live entertainment, we are delighted to bring audiences a dynamic showcase of the rich musical heritage of the UAE," said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"It is particularly special that we are able to offer these concerts to the community on the occasion of the country’s 49th National Day, a celebration which commemorates our shared culture and collective identity, the legacy left by our late, great founding father. With an impressive roster of singers and musicians set to light up the stage at the historic Al Jahili Fort, we are pleased to be able to provide these artists with a platform for their talents and to allow people to experience the vibrancy of a live show in a safe environment."

The first concert will include a performance of the UAE national anthem and a duet Oud performance from Tawfiq Zreik and Yamen Alawar. Emirati singer Ahmed Al Hosani, accompanied by the Bait Al Oud artists, will also perform a captivating series of Emirati songs by Dr Fathulla Ahmed, who is an Arabic singing instructor at Bait Al Oud. This will be followed by a performance of "To Zayed Salam" by Faisal Al Saari and his band.

The second concert will include a performance by Najma El Koor, Tariq Al Menhali, Friends with Musicians from Bait Al Oud, as well as Faisal Al Jasim and his band.

The concerts are available to view across all Abu Dhabi Culture social channels.

