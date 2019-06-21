UrduPoint.com
Department Of Culture And Tourism - Abu Dhabi Hosts Media Breakfast In Moscow

Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi hosts media breakfast in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) The Russian office of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi,DCT Abu Dhabi, hosted a breakfast for media professionals in Moscow to showcase the latest news and developments in the UAE capital and the unique attractions the destination has to offer.

The event took place at Space Owl, a new restaurant in Central Moscow, and was attended by representatives from 25 media titles including business Traveller, Tatler and Kommersant.

Among the speakers was Natalia Goryunova, Etihad Airways Country Manager for Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, who shared details on the UAE national carrier’s new economy class facilities and the launch of a second daily flight from Abu Dhabi to Moscow.

She also highlighted a new offer, which gives visitors on stopovers two free nights’ accommodation in Abu Dhabi.

Svetlana Filatova, DCT Abu Dhabi’s PR and media executive for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States,CIS, discussed the new attractions that have opened recently in Abu Dhabi, including Qasr Al Watan.

According to DCT Abu Dhabi statistics, there were 33,597 visitors to Abu Dhabi from the Russian Federation in the first four months of 2019, which is a 35 percent increase from the previous year.

