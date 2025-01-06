- Home
- Middle East
- Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authority' to develop, regu ..
Department Of Economic Development Launches 'Registration And Licensing Authority' To Develop, Regulate Business Sector In Abu Dhabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA) to further enhance and regulate the business sector across the emirate.
The launch follows the Abu Dhabi Executive Council's resolution to establish ADRA to oversee the registration of businesses in the emirate and its non-financial economic free zones and coordinate with relevant entities to streamline licensing procedures. ADRA will ensure full compliance with laws and regulations applicable in the emirate and its non-financial economic free zones, including those related to anti-money laundering (AML), combating the financing of suspicious activities, and addressing illicit organisations.
ADRA will also develop a unified database consolidating data on economic establishments across the emirate’s mainland and its non-financial free zones. This initiative aims to facilitate the management of the commercial registry, streamline licensing procedures for economic establishments, manage regulatory affairs, and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
Leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, ADRA will facilitate business establishment, operations and growth to encourage investment and foster a robust ecosystem for the business sector. It will also introduce new types of licences, creating opportunities to attract talents, investors, and entrepreneurs, enabling them to benefit from the emirate’s diverse and robust economy.
Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: “The establishment of ADRA marks a new milestone in Abu Dhabi’s remarkable economic journey. As an arm of ADDED, ADRA supports our initiatives to accelerate the emirate’s economic growth and diversification by offering streamlined procedures, expert guidance, and access to a thriving business ecosystem.
“ADRA embodies the emirate’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading destination for talent, investment, and business, empowering businesses to expand locally and globally, and access new markets. ADRA also plays a pivotal role in attracting new investments across key sectors, contributing to the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision. It ensures compliance with international standards and global regulations by all economic establishments in the emirate’s mainland and non-financial economic free zones, reflecting our commitment to further enhance transparency and provide accurate data for policymakers, researchers, and businesses to support informed, data-driven decision-making.”
Moreover, ADRA ensures compliance with local, Federal, and international standards and regulations across all businesses in the emirate’s mainland and its non-financial economic free zones. The authority will also add to the unique attributes of Abu Dhabi’s soaring Falcon Economy, cementing its position as the preferred destination for talent, investors, and businesses.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..
Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024
Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Minister for ..
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of se ..
Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption M ..
HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents credentials to President of Mald ..
Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum4 minutes ago
-
Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authority' to develop, regu ..5 minutes ago
-
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 202420 minutes ago
-
Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant efforts to promote worl ..35 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses strengthening bilateral relations with FM of Maldives1 hour ago
-
UAE Leaders condole with King of Jordan on passing of Princess Majda Ra’ad2 hours ago
-
Khorfakkan Marine Festival attracts over 70,000 visitors2 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off February 163 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointing Board of Trustees3 hours ago
-
MoHESR, KHDA partner to support scholarship students, streamline accreditation processes for Dubai's ..3 hours ago
-
MoHAP approaches final stages of health, nutrition surveys4 hours ago
-
NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole4 hours ago