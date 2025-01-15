Open Menu

Department Of Energy, Aldar To Advance Energy, Water Efficiency

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 08:31 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aldar to strengthen collaborative efforts in energy and water efficiency, sustainability and the preservation of resources for the benefit of future generations.

This partnership will further support joint efforts to empower and promote sustainability practices, contributing to holistic prosperity across all sectors in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was formalised at the Department of Energy’s pavilion during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The signing, attended by Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, DoE Chairman, was conducted by Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, DoE Undersecretary, and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, in the presence of a number of executives from both organisations.

This partnership forms a key element of the strategic collaboration between the DoE and leading private sector firms, particularly in the real estate sector, which plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable development and fostering urban growth. These companies are instrumental in enhancing living standards and championing sustainability across the community in line with their corporate social responsibility values.

By co-launching initiatives and projects aimed at optimising energy and water efficiency, reshaping resource consumption patterns, and fostering environmental conservation, they are actively contributing to creating a more sustainable future.

Al Rumaithi said, “The Department of Energy remains dedicated to forging and activating strong partnerships that positively and meaningfully impact the lives of the Emirate’s residents and its infrastructure. This is achieved by enhancing adherence to efficiency and sustainability standards in sector-related activities and associated practices, both at individual and organisational levels, while advancing efforts to promote environmental preservation and the prudent management of natural resources, energy, and water supplies.”

He emphasised his strong appreciation for this strategic partnership with Aldar, viewing it as a significant step towards achieving sustainable development and aligning with the ambitious strategic objectives of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its economic vision regarding energy, sustainability, and environmental protection.

Al Dhiyebi said, “At Aldar, we strive to adopt the best sustainability practices and solutions across our operations. Our partnership with the Department of Energy represents a significant step towards achieving our common goals to preserve natural resources and support net zero ambitions.”

