Department Of Finance In Ajman Organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 05:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) As part of its initiatives for the UAE Innovates Month, the Department of Finance in Ajman launched the “Financial Innovation Hackathon”, which will continue from 10th to 13th February 2025, with the participation of representatives from government entities, suppliers, customers, and community members.
The event aims to foster a spirit of collective innovation to develop solutions that empower society and support government financial operations.
The hackathon includes brainstorming sessions designed to raise participants’ awareness of the concept of innovation and its tools, applying them to develop creative solutions for challenges related to financial procedures and supply processes, in addition to promoting and enhancing the use of electronic payment methods.
Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, stressed that the UAE Innovates Month serves as an important national platform for strengthening a culture of creativity and innovation across various sectors, contributing to the UAE’s vision for a more advanced and prosperous future.
He noted, "This initiative comes within the framework of the department’s commitment to promoting innovation in the government financial sector and providing effective and sustainable solutions to the various challenges faced by our partners, customers, and the community in a way that supports sustainable development and enhances the quality of life in the emirate.”
Al Ali added, “Actively contributing to the UAE Innovates Month reflects our dedication to supporting the objectives of ‘The Year of Community’ by encouraging creative minds to shape a sustainable financial future by presenting ideas and visions that help develop solutions for current and future financial challenges, within a comprehensive partnership between the government, the private sector, community members, and university students. Involving all parties in the hackathon sessions reflects our commitment to developing modern mechanisms that contribute to improving the efficiency of financial work and enhancing the customer experience.”
