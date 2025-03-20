Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi promotes teamwork among government leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) successfully concluded the 7th Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Forum, reinforcing its commitment to developing future-ready leadership.

Under the theme Leading to Build a Thriving Community, the Leadership Forum Series for 2025 focused on strengthening leadership bonds, fostering collaboration, and driving collective progress.

Held in line with the aspirations of the UAE Year of Community, the series aimed at empowering and inspiring Abu Dhabi’s leadership ecosystem, playing a transformative role in shaping the emirate’s future.

The Forum brought together more than 100 senior government officials, including undersecretaries, directors-general, and executive directors. Participants strengthened their ability to navigate complex challenges and think strategically while reinforcing the power of collective leadership required to drive Abu Dhabi’s transformation agenda forward.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, underscored the forum’s focus on nurturing the next generation of talent. He said, “Great government starts with great people. When we invest in leadership, we invest in the future of Abu Dhabi. The Government Leadership Forum is about creating an environment where leaders can grow, collaborate, and shape meaningful change. By upholding our commitment to nurture our talent, equip teams with future-ready skills, and foster a culture of learning, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi is enabling a workforce that is prepared, resilient, and empowered to lead.

”

The Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Forum reflects Abu Dhabi Government’s unwavering commitment to making government work better through people. The forum is part of an ongoing effort to foster a culture of knowledge sharing and promote networking across the public sector to build the capabilities required for the future. Led by renowned performance scientist Nikki McLeary, the experiential approach placed more than 100 senior government officials in simulated high-stakes leadership scenarios, where decision-making, adaptability, and collaboration were put to the test.

Nikki McLeary, Performance Scientist, said, "Today, we witnessed unity, strength, and adaptability – key qualities of resilient leadership. What stood out was the leaders' ability to step beyond their roles, collaborate effectively, and make agile decisions under challenging conditions. The passion, determination, and commitment demonstrated throughout the forum show that Abu Dhabi’s leadership is not only future-ready but deeply committed to the success of its people.”

The successful conclusion of this year’s forum reflects the continued commitment to nurturing future talent in Abu Dhabi’s public sector. DGE brought together expertise from across government and provided a practical, hands-on experience that challenged leaders to develop new ways of thinking and strengthen collaboration while reinforcing a culture of continued growth and learning.