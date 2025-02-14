Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) has announced the launch of the first Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards.

These awards are a direct testament to the ambitious vision outlined in the newly unveiled Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Strategy.

As Abu Dhabi continues its journey towards seamless, proactive, and innovative service delivery, the awards celebrate the government entities that are successfully working towards transforming customer interactions and elevating service excellence.

Aligned with DGE's vision and mission to inspire innovation and empower government entities, the awards build on the success of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience. This programme has significantly streamlined procedures, leading to the elimination of approximately 400,000 service centre visits, a 64 percent reduction in customer requests, a 23 percent decrease in service steps, and a 36 percent reduction in required fields, resulting in world-class customer satisfaction levels.

The inaugural awards ceremony, set to take place on 19th February 2025, will celebrate innovative solutions and redesigned services that have made a tangible impact on the lives of individuals, visitors and businesses.

The event will honour exceptional achievements in creating effortless customer experiences, enhancing satisfaction and enabling seamless transactions without the need for direct interactions.

The ceremony will host over 500 decision-makers, innovators, and customer experience leaders to recognise and celebrate the efforts of 35 government entities and companies that have provided proactive and effortless services, meeting modern societal needs with seamless and efficient solutions.

The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Award includes three main categories: Best Service, Best Life Moment and Effortless CX superstars, along with three special recognition categories: Continuous Improvement, Inclusive Design and Innovation.

The award aims to honour government entities and companies that have transformed the customer experience by providing proactive, effortless services and innovative solutions that enhance the ease and efficiency of processes.

Ahmed Al Kuttab, Chairman of the DGE, said, "The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards celebrate innovation in delivering government services and encourage government entities to compete in providing customer experiences that enhance the quality of life for community members and support the prosperity of businesses.

The awards embody Abu Dhabi's vision and commitment to delivering proactive and effortless government services, further solidifying the emirate's global leadership in the field of government services and innovation."

Saeed Al Mulla, Executive Director of Customer Experience at DGE, stated, "These awards reflect Abu Dhabi's commitment to elevating customer experience standards by encouraging government entities and companies to adopt continuous improvement and innovation. Recognising collaborative initiatives enhances the efficiency of government services, contributing to smoother and more accessible experiences that meet the aspirations of all community segments."

This initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi's commitment to providing effortless customer experiences and highlights the emirate's focus on improving its government service ecosystem. The awards simultaneously enhance service delivery and foster an environment of effortless customer experiences, contributing to a higher quality of life and supporting individuals and businesses across the emirate.

