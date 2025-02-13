Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Strategy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) In line with its continued endeavours to elevate the standards of customer experience across Abu Dhabi, the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) has announced the scaling up of the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Strategy.

The strategy aims to redefine public services by using cutting-edge technologies to further elevate the customer experience and deliver proactive, effortless and people-focused services for individuals and businesses.

It also aims to enhance frontline employee capabilities, strengthening Abu Dhabi government’s status as a global leader in developing public services.

The strategy builds on and continues the success of the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, introduced by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in 2022. The DGE oversees the programme’s implementation in collaboration with approximately 65 government entities and companies across the emirate.

To date, the programme has eliminated approximately 400,000 service centre visits, and reduced government service steps by 23 percent, required fields by 36 per cent, and customer requests by 64 percent, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision to accelerate and streamline customer experiences while enhancing the efficiency of government services.

The Effortless Customer Experience Strategy consists of three key pillars. The first, Closer to People, focuses on strengthening community connections to design proactive, fast, and highly efficient government services through inclusive programmes like the CX Spaces Program.

The second, Leveraging Data to Drive Decision-Making, focuses on using real-time insights with tools such as the Unified Government Customer Relationship Management Program, Customer Meter Program, Abu Dhabi Customer Experience Certification, and Customer Experience Report Card and Ranking Program to support data-driven decision-making.

The third, Fostering Innovation, focuses on supporting innovation and introducing global benchmarks with programmes like CX Powered by AI, the Effortless Customer Experience Awards, Abu Dhabi Customer Experience Mark, and the Customer Experience Think Tank.

As part of the Effortless Customer Experience Strategy’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in service delivery, government entities will be recognised for leading the way in delivering seamless, customer-centric services.

This upcoming initiative will showcase how Abu Dhabi’s forward-thinking approach is already driving real improvements in customer experience and will encourage government entities to further collaborate and innovate to make a difference for the Abu Dhabi community.

Based on insights from over 600,000 data points gathered through customer feedback across various platforms, the development of the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Strategy was a collaborative effort involving over 100 senior government leaders, officials from more than 40 government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi, and international experts.

Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said, “The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Strategy reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering proactive, personalised, and efficient public services. It places people at the heart of service design and delivery, ensuring innovation drives meaningful impact. This strategy aligns with DGE’s mission to empower government entities and improve public service delivery, working hand-in-hand with stakeholders and customers to design integrated, customer-focused journeys.”

Saeed Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Customer Experience Sector at DGE, said, “The Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Strategy is a significant milestone, reaffirming our dedication to providing high-quality services that meet customer expectations. This initiative ensures a collaborative ecosystem where Abu Dhabi government entities work as one team to implement programmes that meet community needs and further elevate the way public services are delivered on various government platforms, including TAMM.”