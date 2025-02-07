- Home
- Middle East
- Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Microsoft AI tour
Department Of Government Enablement Showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI Leadership At Microsoft AI Tour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) showcased Abu Dhabi’s leadership in artificial intelligence at the prestigious microsoft AI Tour held in Dubai on 6th February 2025, highlighting its transformative TAMM platform. DGE delivered a keynote emphasising its innovative use of AI to redefine public services.
TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s AI-powered government services platform, leverages Microsoft’s advanced technologies – including Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure – to set new standards in public service delivery. Through Dynamics 365, TAMM optimises operations, ensuring seamless and personalised services for citizens, residents, visitors, and businesses. Power BI transforms complex data into actionable insights, enabling data-driven decision-making that enhances user experiences. Powered by Microsoft Azure, TAMM benefits from enterprise-grade scalability, security, and reliability.
Together, these cutting-edge technologies empower TAMM to redefine government services, making them more efficient, accessible, and people-centric. Today, TAMM provides over 950 services, offering 24/7 personalised recommendations and a multilingual AI-powered assistant, transforming the way Abu Dhabi interacts with its government.
As a key enabler of the recently launched Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, TAMM embodies the emirate’s vision for the world’s first AI-native government—one that is proactive, data-driven, and continuously evolving to meet the needs of citizens, residents, visitors and businesses. This strategy places artificial intelligence at the core of governance, accelerating the digital evolution of public services while ensuring security, efficiency, and inclusivity.
Through AI-powered platforms such as TAMM, Abu Dhabi is not only enhancing service delivery but also setting a global benchmark for the future of digital government.
Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM at DGE, said: “TAMM 3.0 is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s leadership in AI-driven governance. By harnessing the power of AI, we are shaping a future where government services are not just efficient but also deeply personalised and accessible to all – where interactions with the government are seamless and effortless.”
Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, stated: “The TAMM platform exemplifies the future of AI-driven government services. Through our collaboration, we have harnessed the power of Microsoft technologies to deliver a seamless and personalised experience for Abu Dhabi's citizens and residents. TAMM's integration of Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure ensures not only unparalleled efficiency and convenience but also the highest standards of security and privacy. We are committed to safeguarding users' data, providing a resilient and trustworthy service that protects sensitive information while enabling innovative public service delivery."
The Microsoft AI Tour serves as a global platform for collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders to explore AI’s role in driving economic growth and societal progress. By participating in this initiative, DGE reaffirms its commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI-driven governance and digital transformation.
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus
Agent involved in human trafficking held
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision
Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan
Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand
More Stories From Middle East
-
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Microsoft AI tour5 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana6 minutes ago
-
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence51 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden1 hour ago
-
5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progrmmes2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi4 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Makt ..4 hours ago
-
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion4 hours ago
-
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health advancement5 hours ago
-
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme5 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington5 hours ago