Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emirate ‘.abudhabi’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Government Support (DGS) represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has announced the official internet top level domain name for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ".abudhabi", which represents the digital identity of the emirate in the virtual world, promoting it locally, regionally and internationally across the tourism, culture and economy sectors.

The announcement comes in line with efforts to implement a consistent governance framework throughout the Abu Dhabi Government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services as they move towards a digital future. It aims at accelerating digital transformation and devising more efficient digital solutions and services aimed at facilitating the lives of the people and business communities throughout Abu Dhabi.

The domain name is accessible to all citizens, residents and employers working inside and outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and is a unique identifier for organisations interested in local business opportunities, as well as events, festivals and fairs hosted annually by Abu Dhabi.

It also opens the door to new partnerships leading to the consolidation of internet domains used by the private sector in Abu Dhabi, thus contributing to the promotion of information, innovation, achievements and the quality of services in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said, "We are very pleased with our adoption of the ".abudhabi" domain, which highlights the fact that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is proceeding with confidence and speed in the process of digital transformation, based on the ambitious vision of our wise leadership to build and shape the digital future of the emirate in a way that supports innovation, the application of digital solutions and effective initiatives that strengthen the economic environment in the capital.

"

Al Askar added, "This initiative contributes to elevating the UAE’s Global Innovation Index status and promotes Abu Dhabi in the tourist, cultural and economic arenas through this distinctive domain name, an attractive factor for companies interested in business opportunities and local and international events and fairs hosted annually by Abu Dhabi."

To date, more than 550 Names have been successfully registered to the ".abudhabi" domain, and the number is growing daily.

Al Askar called on all companies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to register and reserve their domain names, taking advantage of its important role in establishing a strong digital identity for Abu Dhabi.

".abudhabi" is now considered to be the official internet domain name of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, representing the digital identity of the emirate in the virtual world and contributing to stimulating technological innovation with a view to enhancing the international standing of the emirate.

The domain name ".abudhabi" is available for individuals and businesses present in the UAE and to all those interested in the business environment of Abu Dhabi. To reserve a domain name and be part of the digital future of Abu Dhabi, please visit: www.nic.abudhabi and enter the domain name you require in the dedicated field. After making sure it is available, follow the steps to gain approval.

An internet domain name is the name of a website entered into a browser in order to access the website. It replaces the full IP Address for easy access to sites. It includes the domain name extension which is usually added after the actual website name (e.g. .com, .edu.. etc.).