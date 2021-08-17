Department of Health - Abu Dhabi adjusts prices for express PCR tests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, called on all healthcare facilities in the emirate to provide the COVID-19 PCR test at a fixed cost of AED 65. Other services are also available to meet the urgent needs of the customers with the express service set at either AED 350 for results within one to two hours, or AED 250 for results within two to five hours.

This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all community members of the emirate and ensure they have access to services whenever they need them, and to support the exceptional round-the-clock efforts of healthcare workers in protecting the health and safety of the community.

DoH explained that for those who wish to get a COVID-19 PCR test from the comfort of their home should contact and coordinate with the healthcare facilities - noting that an additional fee will be applied.

The department also indicated that the cost of the PCR test should be covered by the individuals themselves if they don't have any symptoms, otherwise the cost would be covered by the government-funded programmes.

For more information, please contact the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi via e-mail: Healthsystemfinancing@doh.gov.ae.