Department Of Health – Abu Dhabi Adopts 'Population Health Model'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), became the first healthcare regulator in the region and the second globally to adopt and develop the "Population Health Model" (PHM).

The model, which will help with the early detection, management and comprehensive prevention of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), was developed in cooperation with the Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company, Novartis. It was in line with the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance the emirate’s stature as a global healthcare destination and an incubator for innovation.

The PHM will also help adopt preventive measures against CVDs and reduce the number of CVD cases and complications among the emirate’s residents by providing data that will enable healthcare professionals to deliver the necessary recommendations and preventive programmes for patients.

The model involves applying public health concepts to manage chronic diseases through a comprehensive data analysis approach and identifies methods and interventions to improve patient outcomes while controlling overall costs. Information gathered can also assist in identifying and resolving gaps in patient care.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DoH and Novartis was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of the DoH, and Mohamed Ezz Eldin, President and Head of Gulf Cluster of Novartis, in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, and Georg Schroeckenfuchs, President MEA and Head of Gulf and Saudi Country Group of Novartis.

Their collaboration aims to invest in research, education, digital and organisational infrastructure to tackle CVDs and develop the emirate’s PHM programme. It also aims to utilise the latest innovations, life sciences and technologies in the local healthcare sector to ensure the health and safety of the community.

Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, said, "With the guidance of our leadership and its directives, we continue to build strong and fruitful collaborations with partners from around the world, to boost the healthcare system's efficiency and maintain the health and safety of our community.

The DoH will continue to adopt advanced innovations and partner with relevant entities to help achieve our goal of positioning the emirate as a global healthcare hub while enhancing the future of the healthcare system."

CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels, and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third happen prematurely in people under the age of 70.

"CVD is a major cause of death, hospitalisation and low quality of life among patients. Therefore, it has become a key priority for healthcare institutes in the UAE, especially the DoH, to seek novel approaches to bend the curve of CVD events. The PHM is a healthcare ecosystem alliance that provides a holistic approach towards transforming CVD patient management in the UAE," Ezz Eldin said.

"The DoH is set to become the second international healthcare system after the NHS to explore the population approach, reinforcing its vision to foster innovation in the region. We are proud of this initiative, which is part of comprehensive mutual cooperation to add greater value for patients in Abu Dhabi," he added.

CVDs are the leading cause of deaths globally, with an estimated mortality rate of 17.9 million in 2019.

As a leading global medicines company, Novartis utilises innovative science and digital technologies to develop transformative treatments in areas of urgent medical need. Its products have reached nearly 800 million people globally, and it is finding innovative ways to expand access to its latest treatments. Some 109,000 employees from more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis offices around the world.