Department of Health - Abu Dhabi authorises use of EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has approved the use of EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections, after studying the results of the pilot trial conducted at various locations in the emirate, including the Ghantout entry point, select public locations on Yas Island, and entry/exit points in the Musaffah area.

With more than 20,000 people tested, the results showed a high degree of effectiveness in using EDE scanners to detect a positive Covid-19 infection. The results showed 93.5 per cent sensitivity, reflecting the accuracy of identifying infected individuals, and 83 per cent accuracy in the specificity of the test, reflecting the accuracy of identifying non-infected individuals.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary at Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi has adopted an integrated strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, based on increased testing to ensure safe entry into the emirate, vaccination and the continued implementation of precautionary measures.

"The use of the EDE scanning system is part of this strategy and reflects the leadership’s vision in harnessing modern technology to create solutions that turn challenges into opportunities. We are pleased to add EDE scanning technology made in Abu Dhabi to the precautionary measures, helping to create safer areas and maintain public health. The EDE scanners will be used alongside other approved testing methods, such as PCR and DPI."

The scanning system was developed by EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi under the International Holding Company (IHC). The technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person’s body, therefore providing an immediate result.