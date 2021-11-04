Department of Health – Abu Dhabi convenes 2nd Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, kicked off the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Summit today in collaboration with the British Medical Journal (BMJ), one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious general medical journals.

The two-day summit is being held under the theme "The Future Is Here".

The summit is hosting more than 3,000 international speakers, healthcare quality experts and healthcare professionals. They will discuss and present their experiences, views and recommendations on the quality of healthcare services and enhancement to the patient experience.

With the quality of healthcare services a critical topic, the seminars will shed light on value-based quality care, healthcare providers’ wellbeing and patient engagement, in addition to innovation and digital transformation.

During the inauguration, Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, delivered a speech where he stressed the importance of continuous improvement to healthcare services worldwide. The chairman also spoke about the importance of patient safety and wellbeing as a top priority for all healthcare regulators and ways to enhance clinical outcomes locally.

Al Hamed stated, "With the guidance of our wise leadership, we were able to successfully respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve remarkable milestones in the past two years.

The capital topped global rankings in its response to the pandemic and continued to reinforce its position as an incubator for innovation in the healthcare sector, both regionally and internationally. The emirate is committed to delivering high-quality services, treatments, healthcare technologies and innovations. It also aims to increase the efficiency and quality of the healthcare sector and to share the city’s leading experience with our partners from around the world."

Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Healthcare Facilities Sector at DoH and Acting Director, International Patient Care at the DoH, said, "Abu Dhabi’s Healthcare Quality Summit is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and facilitate dialogue between the world’s leading healthcare regulators and entities. With a focus on the future of healthcare, we look forward to presenting research findings, techniques, methodologies and innovations related to the healthcare sector in the second edition of this summit."

The summit will touch upon the role of scientific research, innovation and digital transformation in improving the quality of healthcare outputs – elements that have further cemented Abu Dhabi's position as an innovation hub in healthcare and a leading destination for medical tourism.