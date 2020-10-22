UrduPoint.com
Department Of Health Abu Dhabi Develops 'Certificate Of Need' To Identify Investment Opportunities In Healthcare Sector

Department of Health Abu Dhabi develops 'Certificate of Need' to identify investment opportunities in healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has developed Certificate of Need, CoN, a planning tool that is set to help map out investment opportunities in the healthcare sector, promote need-based requirement per specialties and precinct and provide patients with access to a wide range of medical specialties.

Driven by predictive dataset linked with licensing, capacity management, and multiple other healthcare systems, CoN will provide investors with real time information on healthcare supply, demand and capacity needs in the emirate, to enable strategic investment opportunities in specialised healthcare services. The tool will work as an automated self-service web-based solution and will support license applications for current and potential investors who are looking to submit a new or revised healthcare facility license application. It will also help determine the need for health services in a specific geographical location across the emirate.

Dr. Jamal Mohamed Alkaabi, Acting Undersecretary of DoH, said: "CoN is one of the most sophisticated, up-to-date healthcare planning tools in the world, that will help guide local and foreign investors towards making informed investment choices.

By identifying the requirements for healthcare services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to investors and providers, access to the right healthcare services at the right time will be enabled."

"DoH continues to spur unique investment opportunities for the ongoing development and expansion of the healthcare capacity and services provision and build capacity to fulfill the rising healthcare demands. The emirate has a modern and rapidly-growing healthcare landscape and infrastructure, and as it continues its impressive growth over the comping decades, we are confident that with the support of our investors, we will set the stage for a robust and sustainable healthcare system," Alkaabi added.​ The CoN was developed by DoH’s Healthcare Planning Sector, to support the Healthcare Capacity Master Plan. This was put in place to provide a comprehensive analysis of the current and projected healthcare capacity requirements for the next 25 years to address the increasing demand in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system. The plan also offers solutions and implementation strategies that address capacity issues for a range of healthcare services.

