Department Of Health Abu Dhabi Enhances Home Care Medical Services

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:45 PM

Department of Health Abu Dhabi enhances home care medical services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced the beginning of an enhanced model of home care services in the emirate, to ensure access and availability of high-quality home care medical services to eligible patients in line with international standards and global best practices.

Through these enhancements, DoH will address areas of improvement to home care services including: providing clearer guidelines on patient eligibility; improving the definition of services provided in a home care setting; requiring clearer licencing requirements for home care providers, including international accreditation requirements; enhancing the supervision of home care services by competent physicians; defining clearer patient-discharge mechanisms; strengthening the home care referral process to strictly follow medical advice; and rewarding quality and better patient experience through innovative, evidence-based reimbursement structure.

The enhancements will further DoH’s goal of improving the patient's overall health journey and recovery through the delivery of patient-centric, high-quality and timely services.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s enhancements are designed to transform and further empower the emirate's healthcare sector, whilst also promoting ‘A Healthier Abu Dhabi’.

