Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) convened a groundbreaking Inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum.

The event brought together an elite group of global experts, policymakers, and healthcare leaders, including dignitaries from DoH, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and esteemed members of the IHLAD board.

The forum served as a pivotal platform to explore cutting-edge research, innovative healthcare solutions, and policy frameworks aimed at fostering healthier, longer lives in the UAE and beyond. The forum further solidified the Department’s mission to transform healthcare to meet the needs of a modern aging world.

Led by Prof. Dr. Shahrukh Hashmi, Division Director for Medical Research and Development at DoH, a research session featured scientific luminaries like Dr. Eric Verdin, President and CEO (Buck Institute for Research on Aging), Professor Andrea Maier, Co-Director of the Centre for Healthy Longevity (National University of Singapore), and Professor Evelyne Bischof, Professor of Medicine (Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences).

The esteemed experts engaged in comprehensive discussions exploring advanced longevity medicine, digital biomarkers, and precision health interventions – setting the stage for potential breakthroughs that could enhance healthcare outcomes and quality of life for residents within Emirate and beyond.

Dr. Nicole Sirotin, CEO of the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, emphasised the urgency of this mission, “Research is critical to the success and growth of our community. We currently lack sufficient evidence in diagnostics and therapeutics for healthy longevity. Our goal is to ethically build this new specialty. IHLAD, in partnership with DoH, is fostering high-level collaboration to co-create the future of health.”

Dr. Fayeza Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “At DoH, healthy longevity is a cornerstone of our strategic vision for the future of healthcare in the Emirate. The Department is continuously collaborating with our esteemed partners across the ecosystem to develop a proactive, prevention-focused model of care.

The inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum, co-hosted with the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), served as a pivotal platform to exchange knowledge, expertise and resources that will enable breakthroughs in addressing the needs of our modern aging world. This initiative further advances DoH’s mission to implement innovative, preventive approaches throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond, fostering lifelong wellness and empowering community members to adopt healthier lifestyles.”

Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said, “Abu Dhabi is redefining healthy longevity with a personalised, data-driven approach to health. By leveraging digital innovation and advanced genomics, we are empowering individuals with tailored interventions that evolve over time. From early detection through IFHAS screening to AI-powered personalised care and the Sahatna health app, we are transforming healthcare into a proactive, preventative model.”

Public sessions at the forum provided a tantalising glimpse into the ambitious vision driving this initiative. High-impact panels and keynote addresses explored the transformative potential of AI and digital health in healthy longevity medicine, advancements in biological age measurement, and the critical role of preventive and precision medicine. Crucially, discussions centred on how to translate these advancements into tangible benefits for the people of Abu Dhabi and beyond.

A key theme resonated throughout the forum: moving beyond simply treating disease to proactively promoting health and well-being throughout the lifespan. Fruitful discussions revolved around basing healthy longevity medicine on the hallmarks of aging – addressing the root causes of age-related decline rather than waiting for the first disease to appear. This aligns perfectly with the Healthy Longevity Vision 2030, a bold commitment to “give to the world more than we take from the world.”

The Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum marks not just a beginning, but an acceleration. It signals Abu Dhabi's unwavering commitment to becoming a global leader in healthy longevity research and innovation. This is about enhancing the quality of life and empowering individuals to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

