Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Sheba Medical Centre in Israel sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel, one of the top 10 medical institutions in the world.

The MoU aims to create a framework for cooperation in developing and improving healthcare services to meet the needs of a healthier community, as well as enable both entities to consolidate their efforts to improve the country’s healthcare system and provide the highest quality of care for patients, positioning Abu Dhabi as a prominent destination for medical tourism.

The two medical organisations also expressed their interest in collaborating through the exchange of knowledge, best medical practices and methodologies.

In the presence Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, the MoU was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Under-Secretary of the DoH, Yitshak Kreiss, Director-General of Sheba Medical Centre, Yoel Har-even, Director of the International Division and Resource Development at the Sheba Medical Centre, and Eitan Na’eh, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE.

Following the signing of the MoU, Dr.

Al Kaabi said, "The DoH continues to devote its best efforts to improve healthcare sector outcomes and provide the most advanced healthcare services, in line with the highest international standards, reflecting its keenness to establish effective partnerships with leading local and international medical institutions."

"The Abrahamic Accords have given Israel and the UAE a unique opportunity to cooperate in healthcare services and advance digital health to benefit our communities. We are delighted to establish partnerships with healthcare institutions in Abu Dhabi, which share a vision that knows no boundaries," Kreiss said.

The MoU will enable both sides to explore opportunities in the field of health and medical research, which will contribute to a healthier and safer community. Both entities will also cooperate in conducting cutting-edge research and improving healthcare services for patients in several aspects, including telemedicine and the use of artificial intelligence.

Sheba Medical Centre is the largest medical centre in Israel and has been ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the world. It is renowned for its compassionate care and leading-edge services, medical innovations and practices.