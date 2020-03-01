UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Department Of Health - Abu Dhabi Slams Rumoured Coronavirus Case In Abu Dhabi's Residential Compound

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:45 AM

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured coronavirus case in Abu Dhabi's residential compound

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has dismissed as "untrue" news alleging that a coronavirus case has been discovered in a residential compound in Abu Dhabi today.

"The Ministry of Health and Prevention is the official source of information on COVID-19 in the UAE," DoH – Abu Dhabi said in a statement tonight, affirming that MoHaP is adhering to all transparency standards in revealing the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

DoH urged the public to rely only on official sources when dealing with all news related to the novel virus.

"The public are urged to follow the reports issued regularly by competent bodies who are doing their work with all transparency and sparing no effort to curb the spread of the virus outbreak.

"The Health sector in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, is following strict precautionary measures in line with best international standards approved by the World Health Organisation in combatting pandemics and diseases, including COVID-19," added the statement.

The Department affirms that protection of the society tops all priorities and all required measures are being taken to curb the spread of the virus outbreak.

These precautionary measures, said DoH, are being taken in collaboration with all competent bodies ad partners in the country and include early epidemiologic and clinical investigations; providing qualified medical teams working 24/7; check-up of all those in contact with the reported cases; direct channels of communication with the public to address all emergencies; adherence to the principles of full transparency in the disclosure of health status developments; and quarantine measures, in line with best practices and the WHO standards and guidelines, in order to ensure protection of the society and its safety.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

1 hour ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

2 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

2 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

2 hours ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.